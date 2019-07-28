Sodom and Gomorrah! Horny revelers unleash madness at Club Switch in Kasarani in full glare of the cameras (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 28, 2019-These horny revelers who were spotted at Club Switch  in Kasarani couldn’t wait to get a lodging.

 They stimulated sex as everyone watched.

In a video that is going rounds on social media, a  skimpily dressed lady is seen jumping  on a  dude like a bull on heat.

 She  unleashed madness as other revelers watched and cheered them on.

The horny dude was reduced to a zombie as the naughty lady did crazy stuff to him in full glare of the cameras.

Watch the video.


