Slay Queen’s boneless waist stuns men in a Nairobi Club - Their blood boiling hit 100 as they watched her shake it (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - This slay queen’s fire waist stunned men in a Nairobi night club and made their blood’s boiling point hit 100.





She was shaking it in slow-motion like a caterpillar.





Men were spotted flashing their cameras to capture her sexy moves.





They were also spotted saving the video in their phones to enjoy it later.





We are also impressed with her moves.





Here’s the video.