Shocking! See the unthinkable thing that KEN OKOTH did at Nairobi Hospital that shocked doctors minutes before he died yesterday-He would still be alive

Saturday July 27, 2019 -Kibra MP, the late Kenneth Okoth passed on yesterday at the age of 41 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.





Just a day after his death, details have now emerged that he had asked doctors to switch off the life support machine and let him go.





The ODM legislator, who underwent multiple surgeries after he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, had been taken to hospital on Thursday night after his condition worsened at around 8:00 pm.





Upon arrival, the doctors decided to put him on a life support machine but he requested the machines to be switched off after his condition reached a point of no return before he succumbed.





Okoth flew to France where he spent a month undergoing treatment. He made his public appearance 10 days ago before he died.





Several leaders, led President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, have described his death a big loss to the nation.





Uhuru said that the nation will remember him as a warrior following the announcement of his death.





"It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon.Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends & indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning," tweeted State House.



