SHOCK on SOSSION as court removes him from the teachers’ list and revokes his teaching license, his position in KNUT is gone - Never joke with MAGOHA

Monday July 29, 2019 - Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has been dealt a severe blow after the court confirmed that he no longer belongs to the fraternity of teachers.





This followed a High Court ruling on Friday.





The court upheld a decision by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to delist Sossion as a teacher noting that he was nominated to Parliament to push ODM's agenda.





The decision backed the commission's move to strip the Sec-Gen of all his teaching credentials back on January 15, 2018.





“The commission has decided to terminate your services as a teacher with effect from January 15, 2018.”





“It has been noted that you were nominated as a Member of Parliament yet the Commission has not received your resignation or retirement letter," an excerpt of the initial letter read in part.





Sossion and 9 other senior officials were deemed unfit for office, having actively joined politics.





Under article 77 and 260 of the constitution, State officers are barred from holding any other office that will profit them as employees.





"A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment and any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party," article 77 of the constitution governed says.





The decision comes at a time Sossion is vehemently opposed to the new curriculum which the Education CS George Magoha has vowed to implement by all means.



