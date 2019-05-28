SHOCK on RAILA ODINGA’s family as EACC forcefully repossess public land that his brother, OBURU ODINGA, had grabbed - UHURU is not joking at all

Monday July 29, 2019 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) announced on Friday that it had recovered land that had been illegally acquired by Raila Odinga's brother, Oburu Odinga.





The land was one of two parcels grabbed from Kisumu Railways valued at Ksh60 million.





"In the wake of the presidential directive concerning repossession of the Kenya Railways land and the ongoing construction of the Kisumu Port, this is quite a milestone for the anti-graft body," EACC Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, stated on Friday.





EACC had filed the case in 2010 against the EALA MP, accusing him of acquiring a half-acre piece of land in Kisumu owned by the State Corporation.





He was accused of colluding with Baringo Central MP, Sammy Mwaita, to defraud Kenya Railways of the piece of land.





In 2017, Oburu filed an application seeking to have the suit thrown out, a request which was dismissed by Kisumu High Court judge, Stephen Kibunja.





The legislator had divulged that the EACC had taken too long to prosecute the case.





In court documents filed by the EACC, Oburu is said to have wrongfully procured the land in 2001.



