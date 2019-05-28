SHOCK as NDINDI NYORO confirms they have strict instructions from RUTO to end MATIANGI by all means! He wants to be President after UHURU

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - After Suba South MP, John Mbadi, alleged that the Deputy President William Ruto was using any means necessary to get rid of his hitherto biggest headache in Government, Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, the Tanga Tanga team has come out to confirm everything.





Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Belgut counterpart, Nelson Koech, allegedly confirmed their plans to remove the no nonsense Matiangi with Ruto’s blessings.





“I neither deny nor confirm.”





“Kuiva itaiva tu [it will just come to pass]…Whatever is there in the fullness of time it will be out,” Nyoro said.





“If anything myself or Koech or any other MP do, it is not upon Mbadi to say who sends who.”





“Jubilee is not like ODM where you have to jump the highest when the leader orders,” he added.





Nyoro and his friends have already collected the requisite 88 signatures to accompany the censure motion against the CS to be presented to the Speaker.



