SHOCK as a Kenyan LADY is caught hiding a bottle of Amarula in her private parts after shop-lifting(VIDEO).

Saturday, July 27, 2019-The proverbial forty days of this Kenyan lady who seems to be a professional shop-lifter finally reached after she was caught in the act.

Apparently, the lady stole a bottle of Amarula and hid it in her private parts.

The cunning lady carefully placed the bottle inside her under-wear and covered it with her long dress.

However, she was not lucky on this particular day.

She was busted by the shop attendants  and ordered to display how she managed to steal the bottle of Amarula.

 Step by step, the shamelessly lady displayed how she shop-lifted and hid the bottle of Amarula in her private parts.

Watch the video.


