Shock as it emerges that top DCI and EACC officials told WAITITU and his wife SUSAN to escape in Friday – Planning to arrest him on Monday

Saturday July 27, 2019

-Senior officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are aware of Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu’s whereabouts after DPP, Noordin Haji, ordered his arrest on Friday.





Waititu and his wife Susan who are wanted over corruption allegations escaped from their houses in Nairobi after DPP ordered their arrest.





According to renowned social media crusader, Robert Alai, some rogue detectives are working with Waititu who is accused of stealing Sh 558 million from his county.





“EACC and DCI knee that announcing to Waititu on a Friday that he was going to arrest him was just to alert him so as to disappear for the weekend. This whole arrest charade is fake.

Just arrest. Stop bragging in the media how you are going to arrest so-and-so,” Alai wrote.





He said Waititu will be arrested on Monday by the rogue detectives and he will be soon be out on bail and continue stealing public money as the norm.



