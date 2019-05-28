She Cheated And It’s My Fault: How One Man Saved His Marriage

One unnamed lady from Mombasa was caught in between a rock and a hard place after her marriage started to become rather mellow and boring. The spark they once had was dying out. Her husband, who was constantly traveling or working late was neglecting his conjugal duties to the wife and she decided to help herself with another man.





The affair





She met a younger man who made her happy. The lies and deceit built up and she would give excuses to her husband in order to spend some time with the other man. For six months, the affair went on and on.





Does he love her?





Her husband genuinely loved her, just that he did not know how to make her happy at his current career situation. One day the wife left her phone unlocked and a text from her lover popped up. He didn’t mention it as he felt it was his fault. He couldn’t blame her.





The solution





The husband was willing to do anything to get his wife back. He was desperate and still in love. Consulting his friends, one of them recommended a renowned doctor who has helped many couples save their marriage. Dr. Mugwenu, a traditional herbalist offered to help this man bring back the chemistry they once had. After consultation, the doctor created a love potion that was guaranteed to bring his wife back. The said potion was supposed to be taken at home, in a romantic dinner setting. The husband cleared his schedule, made a lovely meal and waited for his wife to come back home. Since then, their marriage has never been the same again.





Dr. Mugwenu helps in various problems, including health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, body aches and infertility.





Others have been able to get out of debt, attract good luck, protect themselves from evil, win the lottery, find jobs and increase profits in their businesses.



