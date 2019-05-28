Sharing the cake like a gentleman! OTILE BROWN over the moon as his PA buys a brand new Mercedes Benz (PHOTO)

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Talented singer, Otile Brown, is not the type of selfish artists who eat the cake alone and let other people in the team suffer.





He is impacting the lives of those people around his circle and perhaps that is why his music career has been on the rise.





The mellow voiced singer’s Personal Assistant has bought his first car, a swanky Mercedes Benz.





Otile Brown shared the photo on his Instagram page and bragged that if he shines, other people in his team must also shine.





“ That’s my PA @noriega_donself we’ve come along way .. Congrats on buying your -self a new/first car.. i shine my team shine too #justinlovemusic .” The singer posted.