Sex without orgasm is wasted energy-Sexy Lady says and lectures men who don’t rise to the occasion in bed(LOOK)

Saturday, July 27, 2019- This lady believes that having sex without ensuring the woman reaches orgasm is a waste of time and energy.





On the same breath she has called for an end to Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) which she reckons is one of the reasons why some ladies will never experience the big 'O"





Read her post below.





''Having Sex is good ! But Having An Orgasm is Greater !





Give A Woman An Orgasm!





I always feel like good Sex without orgasm is wasted energy. Hehehe don't blame me but really what's the point? To go all that way and not get to the promise land! Eeeewww!









I have also come to find out that most women don't even know what an Orgasm is in the first place, really Sad!





I am no Sex Teacher, or Discover your Body teacher but pls don’t be SHY, find someone who can help you discover what an orgasm is ,if you are in the 18 - 100 age range, not for minors.





My MAIN POINT Today is FEMALE GENITAL (VIRGINA)MUTILATION that inhuman practice done on millions of women in Africa all in the name of Culture & Tradition that takes away the Joy of ever having An Orgasm During SEX . .





This is Pure Evil! & must be STOPPED! ..Man inhumanity to women .



