Self-confessed SEX ADDICT, MILLIE ODHIAMBO, shakes her buttocks and displays good dancing skills in a public function (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:48


Monday, July 29, 2019 - Mbita Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, recently stunned Kenyans in a public function after she showed off her dancing skills.

The fiery MP, who once confessed that she loves sex so much, shook her buttocks and moved her body like a professional dancer.

This woman is always lit.

Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno