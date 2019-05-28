See where Bomet Governor, the late Dr. JOYCE LABOSO, will be buried! Is this unfair to the people of Bomet? She will be laid to rest in RAILA’s hood

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Late Bomet County Governor, Joyce Laboso, will be laid to rest at her home in Fort Ternan, Koru, Kisumu County, and not Bomet.





This was revealed by Laboso's hubby, Edwin Abonyo, on Tuesday.





Sharing the announcement, Abonyo urged the late Governor's followers to be patient as the burial date will be announced soon.





However, the burial in Koru will take place after a funeral service is held in Bomet.





Abonyo's announcement was confirmed by the Luo Council of Elders Chairman, Ker Willis Otondi, who said that the Luo culture dictates that a wife, in this case late Laboso, should be buried at her husband's home.





Laboso was married to Abonyo, who is a Luo and hails from Koru, Kisumu County.





At the same time, Laboso's hubby, Abonyo, revealed that his wife battled cancer for years but put on a strong and brave fight all for the sake of her people.





He eulogized her as a hardworking lady who loved her job and the people of Bomet, saying the Governor kept on working despite being sick because she did not want her illness to stand in the way of service delivery.



