See what late JOYCE LABOSO was undergoing while in ICU at Nairobi Hospital – RAILA reveals her last moments before she went dancing with the angels

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has disclosed that he visited the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, when she was admitted at Nairobi Hospital 10 days ago.





Addressing the press outside Lee Funeral Home on Monday, moments after Laboso's death, Raila said he visited the County boss at the Nairobi Hospital and she was in so much pain that she couldn’t even recognize him.





“When I visited her (Joyce Laboso) 10 days ago in Nairobi Hospital where she was admitted in the ICU, she couldn’t recognise me well.”





“She had completely changed and was in deep pain,” Raila said.





The former Prime Minister mourned her saying “she was a dedicated public servant.”





“Joyce Laboso’s death is a blow to our devolution system.”





“She was a dedicated public servant and when I visited her in London, I was encouraged she was on the path to full recovery,” he said.





Earlier, Raila had visited Dr Laboso in Lond on where she first sought medical care before seeking further treatment in India.



