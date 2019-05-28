See what doctors in India told the late Bomet Governor, JOYCE LABOSO, after they discharged her – She has died this evening in Nairobi Hospital’s ICU

Monday July 29, 2019 - Two weeks ago, Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso returned to the country after being away in India and the United Kingdom for specialized medical treatment.





Before going to India, Laboso spent several weeks in London where she was undergoing treatment.





ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is one of the notable leaders who visited her at the hospital.





The Governor, who had not disclosed her ailment, revealed what doctors in India told her to do before resuming her duties as Bomet County boss.





Speaking on Monday, Laboso’s spokesperson said the Governor had been placed under full-time bed rest but refused to disclose the hospital which she was undergoing treatment in.

“She is under full-time bed rest and doctors are monitoring her closely.”





“It will take some time before she resumes her duties," the spokesperson said.





However, sources close to the Governor said she was at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nairobi Hospital over the last two weeks and she was not responding well to treatment.





She passed away this evening



