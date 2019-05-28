See the powerful woman who has supported Punguza Mzigo bill – UHURU and RAILA are trembling and their ‘useless handshake referendum’ may fail

Monday July 29, 2019 - The Third Way Alliance Party leader, Ekuru Aukot, may outshine President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in his quest for a referendum.





This is after Aukot’s ‘Punguza Mizigo’ Bill received a positive reception from a top woman lawmaker in the country.





Speaking on Sunday, Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, promised to support the Punguza Mizigo referendum bill.





Jumwa, who is an ODM rebel, said that the Bill is without a doubt one of the best things that have ever happened to this nation in the recent past.





She reiterated that time has come for the leaders and the general public to support the Bill for the sake of development.





According to the lawmaker, the Bill will end the wrangles between the National Assembly and Senate if it is adopted by the people of this nation once it is presented to them for approval.





She also poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative saying it only seeks to create positions for individuals but the Punguza Mizigo Bill has a proposal to reduce the number of MPs in Parliament.



