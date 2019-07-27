See how you could easily make over Sh20,000 from today’s football matches with just Sh200 stake!

Saturday, July 27, 2019- Several football matches are lined up world over today which is a great opportunity to make easy money.

We have selected 17 matches where you can make over Sh 20,000 from just Sh200 stake.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

RU1(16:30) Tambov v Spartak Moscow -2  Go Here>>>

FL1(17:00) HJK Helsinki v VPS -1

SE1(17:00) Sirius v AIK -2

SCC(17:00) Ayr Utd v Stranraer -1

SCC(17:00) Motherwell v Annan -1

AT1 (18:00) Tirol v Austria Vienna –x2 Go Here>>>

DN1(18:00) Horsens v Copenhagen -2

BG1(18:45) Cherno More v  Etar -1

NLS(19:00) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV –GG

BE1(19:00) Cercle Brugge v St. Liege -2

SE1(AFC Eskilstuna v Hammarby -2

CH1(20:30) Basel v St. Gallen -1

CZ1(20:30) Victoria Pil v Karvina -1  Go Here>>>

BE1(21:00) St. Truiden v Mouscron -1

BE1(21:00) Zulte Waregem v KV Mechelen –GG

BE1(21:30) Waasland v Club Brugge -2

BR23:00) Palmeiras v Vasco Da Gama -1 Go Here>>>

Good Luck.

