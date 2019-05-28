RUTO should salvage whatever he has in office and run to exile, he may be arrested by HAJI and KINOTI any time from now - MIGUNA drops a bombshell

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - Embattled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has predicted the arrest and prosecution of Deputy President William Ruto over graft allegations.





This follows the arrest of his close allies, among them former Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu over corruption.





According to Miguna, the renewed fight against corruption which is being led by President Uhuru Kenyatta was targeting Ruto.





He added that independent agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Judiciary would be used to put him down.





He wondered what the DP and his supporters will do after he is arrested and the courts bars him from accessing his office, just like in the case of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.





"What will William Ruto and his supporters do when Despot Uhuru Kenyatta orders his arrest by the DCI or EACC then pressurizes the Judiciary to apply the Ferdinand Waititu ruling by ordering him to stay away from office?" he posed.





Miguna is not the first politician to opine that powerful forces were out to scuttle Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





Over the weekend, National Assembly Chief Whip, Ben Washiali, said the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal was a plot to silence the DP politically.



