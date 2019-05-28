RUTO is dead meat as MURATHE implicates him in looting another dam in Makueni - See what he did? DCI should arrest this thug ASAP, just like ROTICH

Monday July 29, 2019 - Former Jubilee Party interim vice-chair, David Murathe, now says that he has solid proof implicating Deputy President William Ruto in corruption.





Speaking during an interview on K24's Punchline show on Sunday night, Murathe, who is not in good terms with the DP, implicated Ruto in the illegal allocation of the tender for the construction of Thwake Dam.





He said that the DP used his position to bulldoze his way into having the tender awarded to a company of his choice, over a company that was going to construct it at a lower cost.





According to Murathe, Ruto influenced the allocation of the tender to a company that had bid Sh3 billion more than the lowest evaluated company in 2017, leading to the firing of then Water Principal Secretary, Patrick Nduati.





"We are saying he influenced the notification of award of the Thwake Dam to a company who had bid Sh3bn higher than the lowest evaluated company and that actually occasioned the firing of the then Water PS," he said.





Murathe added that despite influencing the start of the project after seeing the water problems being experienced by the people of Makueni and Kitui counties, he was never further involved.





"No company associated with me won the Thwake Dam award.”





“If you look at the Thwake situation, even before they were paid their first deposit, all the people associated with the project were paid by the ministry," he added.



