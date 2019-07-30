RUTO is better than HASSAN JOHO who behaves like a slay queen and a socialite bimbo, he is unfit to be President - Nyali MP MOHAMED ALI says

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has castigated Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, terming him a “showbiz” Governor





Speaking on Saturday at Maweni Mixed Secondary School when he presented the school with a bus courtesy of the Nyali NG-CDF, Moha defended his association with Deputy President William Ruto saying he is a good leader.





The lawmaker said that he has worked with both Ruto and Joho and has seen more benefits from the DP than the Governor.





“Some say I have messed up by walking with Ruto.”





“If I walk with Ruto and my people get a school bus, a school, better education, who else do you want me to walk with?” Ali said.





“You cannot choose my friend or enemy for me.”





“Your friend or enemy is not my friend or enemy.”





“I have walked with Joho and I have not got even a pen,” said Ali.





He said Joho has nothing to show for his leadership in Mombasa after being Kisauni MP and the Governor for 15 cumulative years.





“Name for me one major project that he has done for the people of Mombasa County.”





“I can tell you what Kivutha Kibwana is doing, what Alfred Mutua is doing, what Sonko is doing.”





“But come back home to Mombasa County and I will tell you what he has done for us.”





“Yes, he has brought Ali Kiba to Maweni.”





“He is a good dancer.”





“He is a showbiz Governor,” he said.



