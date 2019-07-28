RUTO blames RAILA ODINGA for ordering DCI to arrest HENRY ROTICH and THUGGE- Says DPP and DCI are working with Jakom to destroy Jubilee

Sunday July 28, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is the man who ordered the arrest of former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich and former Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge.





Speaking at Rurinja Grounds, Njabini Town, Nyandarua County on Saturday, Ruto said Raila Odinga has been manipulating President Uhuru Kenyatta by telling how corrupt his government is with an aim of tainting Jubilee government’s reputation.





“They are traversing the country propagating propaganda about corruption, I tell you that is malice. They want it to appear like the government is not performing and that there is a lot of corruption, ignore them, they should instead tell Kenyans what the government is doing and its achievements,”Ruto said.





Ruto also said Raila and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, are using corruption to derail President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda and make it seem like no government projects are ongoing.





He also took a swipe at the DPP for being bias in his charges, claiming they are politically motivated to give a specific result.



