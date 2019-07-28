Revealed: Why the family of the late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH decided to go against his last wish moment before he died on Friday-May he RIP

Sunday July 28, 2019- Former Kibra MP, the late Ken Okoth, had made it clear to his doctors, family and close friends that he did not wish to be placed on life support in the event that his condition deteriorated.





But according to close friends, doctors decided to put him on life support after multiple organ failure on Thursday night upon consultation with the family.





On Friday afternoon, the doctors were forced to switch off the machine after the Okoth told them to do so as it was against his wish after which he succumbed to his illness after long battle with cancer.





Addressing the media, his brother Imran Okoth said the MP’s condition deteriorated at 8pm on Thursday forcing doctors to place him on the life support machine against his wishes.





Mr. Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer at 4pm at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed to after his condition worsened.





