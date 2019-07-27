Randy guy shares after SEX Selfie with two ladies on social media and gets roasted badly (LOOK)

Saturday, July 27, 2019- The randy guy wanted to flex on social media after having good time with two ladies but he failed spectacularly.





To begin with, it looks like he picked the ladies from a club while drunk because a sober, self-respecting guy cannot sleep with such scary looking ladies.





He wanted to make single folks feel bad but most people feel it’s better to be single than to be in his position.





Check out the photo below and reactions.