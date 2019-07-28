RAILA ODINGA‘s ODM wants MATIANGI to order the arrest of OSCAR SUDI for abusing UHURU- He should be charged with treason!!

Sunday July 28, 2019

-A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have asked Interior CS, Fred Matiangi to order immediate arrest of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The leaders, who spoke at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Matiangi said Mr Sudi had crossed the red line and must be told to stop 'careless' talk on the Presidency as it compromised national security.





One of the MPs, Caleb Hamisi of Saboti told Mr Matiangi to take note of Mr Sudi's utterances on the Presidency and be prepared to deal with him and his supporters.





"When we were demonstrating in 2007, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique," Hamisi said.





Mombasa women Representative Mishi Mboko said it was high time the security organize found out Mr Sudi’s real motive.





"Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want? Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President. WE will no longer accept this," said Ms Mboko.





Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was rare for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country.





"I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake. He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent," Onyonka said.



