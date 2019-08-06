Principal Administration Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Grade 4





Reporting to the Manager, Human Resource & Administration successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring efficient and effective provision of general office administration services; including hospitality, employee safety and wellness, conducive work environment, maintenance and management of EPRA’s property/assets, fleet management and provision of transport services.

Responsibilities

· Developing and implementing administration policy and procedures;

· Formulating departmental policies and procedures and other documentation in line with ISO 9001:2015 Standard;

· Preparing division budget, supervise staff, recommend staff for training supervision and management;

· Overseeing preparation of terms of reference for different contracts, participate in evaluation process, manage the contracts and prepare reports

· Ensuring Compliance with Occupational, Safety and Health Act (OSHA)

Qualifications

· At least eight (8) years of relevant work experience, three (3) of which must be at supervisory level;

· A Bachelors’ degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Finance, Commerce, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Finance, Commerce, Transport Management/Logistics; Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Member to relevant professional body in good standing, where applicable;

· Demonstrated results in work performance;

Other requirements

Applicants are required to provide a detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, names of at least three professional referees, education and professional certificates together with a copy of national identity card or passport.

The shortlisted candidates will additionally be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of

Kenya 2010 and provide:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

2. Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Tax compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

5. Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Authority will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization. The successful candidates will be offered employment on contract and permanent and pensionable terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications attaching a signed application letter, copies of education and professional certificates, a detailed CV giving details of telephone contact, email address, names and contacts of three (3) professional referees not later than 5.00pm 6th August 2019 .

Applications clearly indicating job applied for should be sent to:

Email: recruitment072019@erc.go.ke

EPRA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Recruitment process is free. The Authority does charge any processing fees at all.