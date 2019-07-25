OoooH GOD!! See what a jilted LADY did to her boyfriend’s expensive Range Rover over cheating allegations(VIDEO).

, , , , 05:26

Sunday, July 28, 2019-This jilted lady went nuts and did the unthinkable to her boyfriend’s Range Rover after finding out that he was cheating on her.

She smashed the windscreen of the expensive guzzler and spray painted it.

The milky white Range Rover was turned into a mess.

Ladies, there is a way you can solve issues like mature people instead of doing such a crazy thing.

Watch the video.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno