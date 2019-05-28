No bail for Governor WAITITU and his wife, SUSAN NDUNGU! They have to sleep in dirty police cells for the second day running as they await bail ruling

Monday July 29, 2019 - Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, will spend another day in a cell after magistrate Lawrence Mugambi declined to give a ruling on his bail application on Monday.





Waititu and his wife, Susan Ndungu, were among a group charged in a Sh588 million illegal road tender irregularly awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited.





Magistrate Mugambi said that he will not be able to deliver a ruling on Monday, even though Waititu's lawyer, Tom Ojienda, said he was willing to go back at 5pm for the verdict.





However, Mugambi maintained that the ruling we be delivered at on Tuesday at 10:30am because he needs to look at the material provided in court and he had another proceeding in the afternoon.





Waititu’s battery of lawyers include Ojienda, Nelson Havi, Collins Kiprono, Kipchumba Karori, Edwin Chege and James Njoroge.





The Sh588 million tender was for the upgrading of gravel roads to bitumen standards.





It was irregularly awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited at a cost of Sh588 million.





Testimony Enterprises Limited is owned by Waititu’s friends and some of the money paid to the company was wired back to Waititu and his wife’s bank accounts.



