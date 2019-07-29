MUTULA KILONZO JR excites Kenyans with his hard tackle on MURKOMEN - Zero Chills! (LOOK)

Monday, July 29, 2019 - It seems Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen cannot catch a break.





Moments after he took to twitter to accuse Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, of cancelling his scheduled interview on Standard owned TV station, KTN, he received a hard tackle from the Makueni Senator.





Murkomen claimed that Gideon deliberately pulled a plug on the interview because the media house is owned by the Moi Family.





" I am sorry to let you know that my colleague Sen.Moi has cancelled my appearance at KTN #CheckPoint Tonight .





" I have always supported media freedom in Kenya. Unfortunately, the struggle between media ownership &editorial independence is real ," Murkomen said.





However, Senator Mutula Kilonzo did not feel sorry for him and instead chose to remind him how he once walked out walked out on Gideon Moi's Bill.





" We need a small Man to man chat between the two of you. You walked out when the Data Protection Bill was up for voting. He revenged in the best way possible - cold dish ," Senator Mutula tweeted.





Murkomen has always attacked Gideon accusing him of using his father’s name and influence to humiliate his opponents.





" Some leaders have very little to show. If you ask them what their achievement is they will refer you to what their father achieved ,"





" We are not voting-in your father. You must carve out your own path ," Murkomen once told Gideon.



