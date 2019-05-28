MUTAHI NGUNYI excites Kenyans with his WEED tweet as President UHURU visits Jamaica

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has stirred up social media with his tweet on President Uhuru’s upcoming trip to Jamaica.





Uhuru will visit the Caribbean Island Nation next week where he will be the State guest in Jamaica’s 57th Independence Anniversary.





Following the announcement, cheeky Kenyans took to social media to ask Uhuru to include farming of Marijuana in the bilateral talks with his Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.





This is because Jamaica decriminalised Cannabis use in 2015 and most reggae musicians - arguably Jamaica’s biggest export, are known to consume the herb.





Uhuru is also a huge fan of reggae music especially the late Bob Marley songs.





While adding his voice to the push to legalize marijuana in Kenya, Mutahi Ngunyi advised Uhuru to look for good weed while in Jamaica.





“ Why do Kenyans think that everyone going to Jamaica is going there to “drink” bangi.





Uhuru is lucky he has serious business to do in Jamaica beside looking for good wee! But weed is good medicine for cancer.





My friend Ken Okoth left a bill in parliament to legalize it ,” Ngunyi wrote on twitter.





His tweet drew out hilarious reactions and we have sampled a few.