Me and UHURU will decide the next President of Kenya – PETER MUNYA tells WILLIAM RUTO! The 2022 game plan is way beyond you for now

Monday July 29, 2019 - Trade Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has said he will be among senior leaders in the country who will decide the next President after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





Speaking in Meru on Sunday, the CS hit out at a section of politicians who have ignited an early succession debate saying they should give Uhuru and other elected leaders time to implement their campaign manifestos.





“Those talking about 2022 are not taking us anywhere.”





“We should allow leaders to implement development programmes and when the time comes, the President will give us direction.”





“I will be right inside the President’s circle when the decision will be made," Munya said.





Also in an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team, Munya said the group was opposing the handshake between the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in order to divide Kenyans along tribal lines ahead of the next polls.





“This is why those who bank on war and divisions to get votes are opposed to the handshake.”





“But the era of politics of corruption and tribalism has come to an end,” he said.



