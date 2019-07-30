Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - PSC

Pharmacy Trainer (37-49K)





Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Pharmacy, Chemistry, Food Science and Technology, Forensic Science, Biochemistry, Environmental Science or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Secretarial Studies Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Secretarial Studies, Business and Office Management, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Land Surveying Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Land Surveying, Engineering Surveying, Geomatics/Geomatic Engineering, Cartography, Remote Sensing, Photogrammetry, Printing, Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Environmental Science and Education, Building Economics/Quantity Surveying, Urban and Rural Planning or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Be registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Welding & Fabrication Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelors of Education degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Business Administration, Pure and Applied Science, Technology, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

OR

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Medical Laboratory, Pharmacy, Nutrition and Dietetics, General Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Agronomy, Building and Civil Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Petroleum, Geophysical/Sciences, Performing Arts, Counselling Psychology, Survey, Marine Engineering, Engineering, Architecture, Communication, Mechatronics, Education, Information and Communication Technology, Textiles/Clothing Technology, Chemical Engineering, Catering or Hospitality Management, Business Studies/Administration, Pure/Applied Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Computer Studies/ICT) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group “K”)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Computer Science, Information Communication Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Electrical Engineering -Power) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group “K”)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Physical Electronics, Electrical Thermodynamics, Mechanical Engineering for Electrical Engineers, Physics, Mathematics, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Electronics Engineering) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group “K”)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Physical Electronics, Electrical Thermodynamics, Mechanical Engineering for Electrical Engineers, Physics, Mathematics or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Food & Beverage) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group “K”)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Food & Beverage Industry, Food & Beverage Service Personnel, Food & Beverage Service Equipment, Menu Knowledge, Types of Food & Beverage Service or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





General Agriculture Technical Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Entomology, Agronomy, Agribusiness, Agrometeorology, Agricultural Information and Communication Technology, Horticulture, Agriculture Science, Agricultural Resource Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Beauty/Therapy/Cosmetology/Massage, Hair Dressing, Nail Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Tourism Management Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Tourism Marketing Management, International Hotel Management, International Tourism, Leisure Management, Event Management, Cruise Management, Airport Management, Service Marketing or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Instrumentation & Control Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Electrical Engineering, Instruments and Measurements, Electronics, Computer Science, Control and Process Engineering, Telecommunications, Design or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Food Science Technical Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Food Microbiology, Food Chemistry, Food Processing, Dairy Technology, Food Safety and Quality Engineering, Food Innovation Management, Sustainable Food Systems, Global Food Security and Food Security, Agrobiology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Plant & Production Technical Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

OR

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Physics, Product Design and Development, Research and Development, Power Plant Management, Large Systems Management, Alternative Energy Consulting, Electrical Power Management, Manufacturing, Product Marketing or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.





Mechatronics Engineering Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Engineering Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Digital Systems Design, Control Engineering, Signal Processing, Manufacturing Technology, Machine Design, Computer Integrated Manufacturing, Industrial Robotics or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Medical Engineering Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Biomedical Engineering, Biomechanics and Mechanobiology, Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering, Medical Physics and Imaging, Neurotechnology, Terotechnology, Electronics and Computer Science, Translational Medicine or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Medical Laboratory Technology Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· A Bachelor of Science degree or a Higher National Diploma in Medical Laboratory Services, Clinical Immunology, Nuclear Medicine, Clinical Chemistry, Biostatistics, Medical Imaging Physics, Microbiology, Parasitology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Haematology, Immuno-Haematology, Microbiology, Chemical Pathology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Nutrition & Dietetics Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Home Economics, Nutrition, Community Nutrition and Dietetics, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Science in Food Science and Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Petroleum Geoscience Trainer (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Job Group “K”

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Geophysical/Sciences, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Geoscience, Geology, Petroleum Geophysics, Physics, Petroleum Geochemistry, Chemistry, Petroleum Engineering Technology, Physical Science, Environmental Science/Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Agricultural Engineering) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh .37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Biological Engineering, Soil and Water Engineering, Agricultural Structures and Processing, Post-Harvest Technology, Agricultural Machinery and Farm Power Technology, Environmental Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Aquaculture) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Aquaculture, Environmental Science, Aquatic Ecology, Aquatic Ecotoxicology, Aquatic Technology, Zoology, Ichthyology and Fisheries Sciences, Biochemistry, Bio-statistics, Limnology, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignments;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Agricultural Value Addition) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Agrometeorology, Farm Management and Accounting, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Architecture) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Architecture, Land Scape Design, Building Construction, Civil Engineering, Land Surveying, Land Economics, Building Economics, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Automotive Engineering) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, Safety Engineering, Vehicle Engineering or Automation and Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Building & Civil Engineering) Job. PSC (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Real Estate and Construction Management, Construction Economics, Physics, Mathematics, Building Electrical Technology, Land Surveying, Physical Environment, Soil Mechanics, Architecture or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Be registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Water Technology) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelors degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Water Engineering, Water Chemistry, Physics, Hydrology Engineering, Hydrogeology, Advanced Wastewater technology, Water supply Technology, Irrigation and Drainage Technology, Drilling Technology, Water Resources and Environmental Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Chemical Engineering/ Technology) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group ‘K’)

Salary Scale: Ksh . 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· A Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following fields:- Physics, General Chemistry, Biochemical Engineering, Microbiology, Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics, Analytical Chemistry, Mathematics, Engineering Materials and Metallurgy, Industrial Chemical, Safety and Risk Engineering, Polymer Technology, Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Technology or equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work





Vocational & Technical Trainer (Clothing Technology/ Textiles) (37-49K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable (Job Group “K”)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 37,070.00 – 49,950.00 pm

House Allowance: As per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 6,000 pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh. 5,000 p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma in any of the following specializations; Clothing and Textiles Technology, Pattern Making, Illustration, Design Concept, Clothing Construction, Surface Ornamentation, Textile Science, Garment Industry or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer; and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications directly to the Institutions where vacancies exist by filling in ONE (1) PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form and attaching copies of National ID card, academic and professional certificates and any other testimonials. The form may be downloaded from the Public Service Commission website.

So as to reach the respective Boards/Councils on or before 20th August, 2019 (Latest 5 pm).

Note

· Details of the posts and requirements for appointment can be accessed on the Public Service Commission Website www.publicservice.go.ke

· Details of the full advertisement are also available in the TIVET Institutions;

· Those candidates who had applied in the earlier advert need not apply.