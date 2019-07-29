Man lands in hospital after gulping a bottle of Mzinga within seconds in a competition (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 07:15
Monday, July 29, 2019 - This stupid man landed in hospital after he participated in an alcohol competition.
The deal was simple; finish the lethal poison first and win a gold chain.
He gulped the bottle of Mzinga within seconds, hoping to win the expensive chain.
Soon after he finished the mzinga, he collapsed, forcing his friends to rush him to hospital.
Here’s the video.
Click the link below
