MAINA KAMANDA says Governor WAITITU is a big thief and should resign once charged in court! How can he steal all that money with his wife, SUSAN?

Monday July 29, 2019 - Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has asked Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, to resign after he was arrested on Sunday over the Sh 588 million scandal.





Speaking in Olkalou, Nyandarua County, on Sunday, Kamanda said the allegations facing the Governor are serious, and he should leave office with immediate effect to avoid consequences at the end of the day.





Kamanda, who is a nominated MP, also lashed out at lawmakers claiming that the ongoing purge against graft is targeting a particular community.





Kamanda said that it doesn’t make sense for a community to be asked to carry a burden of any individual who stole to benefit himself or herself with his kin.





“No community should carry the burden of one individual.”





“Everyone should carry his or her own cross,” Kamanda said.





The Governor and his wife, Susan Ndung’u, have landed in trouble for allegedly irregularly awarding tenders amounting to Sh580 million.





The two were charged in court today.



