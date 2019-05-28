MADINI CLASSIC’s girlfriend speaks after allegations that she had SEX with ERIC OMONDI! Here is what happened in that room

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Fast rising singer Madini Classic caused a stir on social media after he claimed that popular comedian Eric Omondi conned him Ksh 55,000 and slept with his girlfriend Assumpta Mueni, a sexy video vixen.





Assumpta is the Hamisa Mobeto look alike who was pictured with Eric Omondi in a hotel room.





Despite the steamy photo that showed Omondi and Assumpta in a hotel room, she has denied claims that the skinny comedian smashed her goodies.





The beautiful video vixen says that Omondi seduced her but she turned down his sexual advances.





She is begging the singer to forgive her.





Check out what she posted.