LADY narrates how a man exposed his big DICK and sexually harassed her along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi in broad-daylight

, , , 04:55


Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - A lady has narrated how she was sexually harassed by a randy man along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi in broad-daylight.

According to the lady identified as Naomi Susa, the incident took place on Sunday morning while she was headed to church.

The streets of Nairobi are no longer safe.

Read what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno