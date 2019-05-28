Kibra MP, the late KEN OKOTH, may never forgive his family even in death! See what the family is now involved in instead of according him a decent burial

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - A dispute has arisen over the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s burial place.





This is after his paternal family stipulated that the Luo culture required he be buried in Kochia, Homa Bay County.





This is even as Ken Okoth’s parents separated when he was young and the deceased went on to live most of his life in Kibera, Nairobi, with his mother.





After his death, his brother, Imran Okoth, called upon the family members not to make any burial arrangements as they would be informed on the way forward.





"I urge all relatives not to make any arrangements.”





“We shall inform them of the decisions we make,” Imran urged.





However, on Tuesday, his paternal family in Kochia wanted to be involved in the late MP's burial plans.





Okoth had been diagnosed with stage four Colorectal Cancer which he announced in February 2019.





He was rushed to a medical facility on July 25 after his condition deteriorated.





He had suffered multiple organ failure and succumbed on July 26.



