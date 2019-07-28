Kiambu Governor , FERDINARD WAITITU is a genius – see how he fooled DPP NOORDIN HAJI and EACC sleuths – Judge will release him on bail on Monday

Sunday July 28, 2019-

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu,has today presented himself to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) detectives after Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP), Noordin Haji, issued his arrest warrant on Friday.





The governor, together with his wife Susan have been on the run since Friday but on Sunday Waititu presented himself to the EACC headquarters accompanied by his lawyer Kipchumba Karori.





Police had launched a manhunt for the governor on Friday night when the DPP confirmed that Sh25,624,500 was credited to an account linked to the governor and his wife through their company known as Saika Two Estate Developers Limited from —a firm contracted by the county to develop roads through an irregular tendering process.





It is alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises were close associates of the governor, and they had already been paid Sh147.3 million.





Waititu‘s wife Susan is still on the run and detectives are still searching her in her relatives homes.





Waititu’s decision to surrender himself to EACC is a plot by his lawyer to show the judge that he is more responsible so as he can freed him on bail when he appears in court on Monday.



