Kenyans massacre Nigerians in latest twitter war and we have the best memes (LOOK)

Sunday, July 28, 2019- Kenyans and Nigeria have once again revived their well documented online rivalry and as usual, Kenyans on twitter were on their element.





The hashtag KenyaVsNigeria was triggered by an ignorant Nigerian journalist, who said she will not attend a media summit in Nairobi for safety reasons. by an ignorant Nigerian journalist, who said she will not attend a media summit in Nairobi for safety reasons.





“Kenyan fans, I will no longer be attending #AWiM19 African Women in Media due to a SECURITY THREAT as a result of the Al-Shabab bomb attack today in the Mogadishu Mayor's office.





“I will not be in #Nairobi tomorrow. Al-Shabab terrorists often operate in Kenya #Dusit #KemiOlunloyo ,” she said.





This did not go down well among Kenyans who took to social media to roast her and her countrymen.





The hash tag KenyansvNigerians has been trending for the better part of the weekend and we have sampled some of the gems below.

The way Kenyans are roasting Nigerians πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ #kenyansvsnigerians pic.twitter.com/h2rc3uvITW — Hillary Eshirima77 (@eshirima77) July 27, 2019

Did you Know Bokoharam are the only Wild animals found in Nigeria #KenyanVsNigeria #kenyansvsnigerians #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/OMC3Oa7gdi — Kenyan Victor (@VictorK06765544) July 27, 2019

Kenya the FACE of Africa

Nigeria that Asshole of AfricaπŸ’are you guys seeing what am seeing @thisisNgechu @gichogu1#kenyansvsnigerians pic.twitter.com/8kmnPpKY5e — Sasha Mwendwa (@mwe_ndwa) July 27, 2019

Someone just said that the Nigerian flag looks like the Colgate herbal toothpaste πŸ™†πŸ½‍♂️🀣🀣🀣🀣 #kenyansvsnigerians pic.twitter.com/A9H2FrygnA — Chris kinta (@chris_gitau) July 28, 2019