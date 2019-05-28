Kenyan WOMAN shares PHOTO on social media relaxing at home and forgets PORN was clearly displayed on her TV screen

, , , , 05:58

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - This woman was left with an egg on her face after she posted a photo relaxing at home and forgot to hide her TV screen that was showing porn.

The woman was indoors busy enjoying ngwati.

Research shows that Kenyan women are among the highest consumers of pornography in the Africa.

Check out the photo that has stunned social media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno