Kenyan musicians disown WILLY PAUL following release of raunchy song dubbed ‘Lamba Nyonyo’ (LOOK)

Controversial Kenyan singer, Willy Paul, has left tongues wagging after dropping a raunchy song dubbed ‘Lamba Nyonyo’





The x-rated song has sparked uproar not only from his fans but also from some entertainers in Kenya and even Tanzania.





From Avril, to Tanzanian songbird, Nandy, who has worked with Willy Paul before, to Jalang’o, they have all expressed their disapproval of the song.





Jalang’o even revealed that he has quit as Willy Paul’s official emcee barely a month after he agreed to work with the controversial singer.





Reacting to the song, Jalang’o wrote:





“Waaaa…My boss I hereby tender my resignation….hii imenishinda boss….I hope you will undertand….Meanwhile nalamba nyonyo….”





Avril wrote:





“At this rate I would love to meet your dealer.”





Check out the song below.



