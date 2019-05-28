KEN OKOTH’s cousin now reveals his ugly side that many people don’t know! See what he was doing to his family, especially to his late father - This was bad

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - Relatives of the late Ken Okoth have revealed that the late MP for Kibra Constituency never visited his paternal relatives and home.





His paternal family revealed on Tuesday that his father, Nicholas Anayo Obonyo, separated with his mother, Angeline Ajwang, when he was young, and he was not visiting them.





Obonyo hails from Amoso Village, in Kochia Ward, Rangwe Constituency in Homa Bay County, where the family says he last visited when he was very young, before the separation.





According to his cousin, Raymond Mbai, who doubles up as the family spokesman, Ken Okoth kept off purposely as he had already been told about the existence of his relatives from that side.





"My cousin Okoth left our family when he was still very young but our uncles had made him aware of his father’s whereabouts during his lifetime,” he said.





Okoth was the youngest of his four siblings and initially revealed that he lived all his life alongside them and their mother in Kibera.





His father died in 1993 and is laid to rest at his home in Kochia.



