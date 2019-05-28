KABOGO now begs UHURU to do this one thing for Kenyans after the death of KEN OKOTH and LABOSO due to cancer, otherwise more Kenyans will die

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, cried out to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday after the death of Bomet County boss, Joyce Laboso, to cancer.





Kabogo urged the President to declare cancer a national disaster.





He explained that by doing so, the country would finally channel resources towards proper treatment of the disease that has claimed three influential leaders over the past month alone.





“I am saddened by the death of Governor Laboso.”





“It is unbelievable that we have lost yet another person to cancer.”





“We must now face this disease head-on," posted Kabogo.





He even dragged corruption into the conversation arguing that the country loses a lot of money to cartels yet it could be channeled to important causes.





“We are losing close to Sh900 billion to corruption annually; money that could be used in the fight against cancer,” he added.





He cited the recent death of Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, and that of Governor Laboso, just a weekend apart, as a wake-up call.



