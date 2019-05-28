Just like RAILA ODINGA and many others, KALONZO finally rejects Punguza Mzigo bill and says it is going nowhere - There was no consultation of all Kenyans

Monday July 29, 2019 - Wiper Democratic Movement has rejected Thirdway Alliance Party’s Punguza Mizigo referendum bill arguing that it has failed to address the structure of Government and public debt.





Speaking on Sunday, Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, urged all County Assemblies allied to Wiper party to reject the proposals saying the authors of the bill refused to consult all Kenyans.





He also said the proposals are not only malicious but also retrogressive.





“The WDM-K opposes the Punguza Mizigo bill for lack of public participation and urges all County Assemblies to exercise caution and ensure that there is public participation before debate and voting,” Kalonzo said.





He also said that the Bill will deprive women, children as well as those living with disabilities their rights as far as representation is concerned.





The Wiper boss also said that the fact that the proposals want to reduce 290 constituencies and instead use the 47 Counties as constituencies does not make sense at all.



