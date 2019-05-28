JOHO now reveals his next career when he retires in 2022! You won’t believe what this man is planning to do! He may not be on the ballot against RUTO

Monday July 29, 2019 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has disclosed the next thing he may do upon leaving office in 2022.





Speaking during a public function in Mombasa on Friday, Joho joked that he might enrol for a law degree so that he can defend himself when the time comes.





He explained that he might borrow a leaf from former Lamu Governor, Issa Timamy, who is now an advocate.





“My friend Timamy left politics and went back to practising law. I don't know how mine will be, let's just pray to God.”





"I don't know whether I should register for a law degree.”





“My retirement is imminent.”





“I'll look for one of the senior lawyers here and ask him to be my partner," he stated amidst laughter.





At the same time, Joho urged those who were present at the rally to play their part in the fight against corruption, adding that no development would be realised if the vice persisted.





"Everyone has a responsibility. ”





“There is the receiver and the giver.”





“Let's not lose focus.”





“We should all take responsibility.





"The county government of Mombasa. We've had immense support from our friends from the LSK and we are working with them to make good laws to help in ending the vice," he added.



