JAMES NYORO is now the official Governor of Kiambu County after WAITITU was locked out of Kiambu County offices - He is no longer the Governor!!

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Kiambu County’s Deputy Governor, Dr James Nyoro, is the official Governor of Kiambu following a court decision to lock Governor Ferdinand Waititu from his offices.





In a ruling delivered by Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, on Tuesday, the Magistrate banned Waititu from office over a Sh 588 million corruption case facing him.





Waititu, his wife, Susan Wangari, and eight County staff were charged on Monday over a Sh588 million irregular tender.





On Tuesday, the Magistrate granted Mr Waititu Sh15 million cash bail but imposed tough conditions against the fiery politician and his co-accused.





Businessman Charles Chege, the owner of the company that was awarded the disputed tender, was released on similar bail terms.





Dr Nyoro is an Agricultural Economist from the University of Nairobi and London’s University Wye College.





He was Country and Policy Advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle Washington.





He also served as the Managing Director of the Rockefeller Foundation for African Region based in Nairobi, Kenya.



