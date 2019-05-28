It is over for RUTO and his corrupt friends as Jubilee makes its stand on corruption - See what TUJU said after WAITITU was barred from office over corruption

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has categorically said that the party is in support of a court's ruling where Governors who face corruption charges are required to vacate office.





In a statement to Kenyans, Tuju stated that the ruling meant Governors would not use the party as a hide out when implicated in corruption cases.





"We unreservedly support the ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.”





“For a long time, we have complained that the corrupt are using the Judiciary as a hideout.”





“This is a progressive decision,” Tuju cited.





Tuju further noted that the Jubilee Constitution, which politicians affiliated to the party signed, indicated that the party had zero tolerance for corruption.





“A pledge and a commitment to fight and eliminate corruption and incidental vices at all levels of Government and institutions of Government," Tuju cited.





Tuju's statement comes at a time when Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, and his wife, Susan Wangari, are facing corruption-related charges over a Ksh588 million irregular tender, alongside eight others implicated in violation of procurement laws.





In a ruling made on Tuesday morning, the embattled Governor was locked out of his public office until further notice, to give way for further investigations.





Last week, high court judge, Mumbi Ngugi, ruled that all constitutional office holders charged with corruption should step aside.



