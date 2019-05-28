Is UHURU considering naming RAILA ODINGA’s man, JOHN MBADI, as the substantive Treasury CS after the indictment of ROTICH? LOOK!

Monday July 29, 2019 - Suba South MP, John Mbadi, has declared interest in the Treasury docket following the indictment of its former Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, who faces a raft of charges over the loss of billions in the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ project.





Speaking in Migori on Saturday in an event graced by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang'i, the outspoken legislator said that he had long wanted to lead the Treasury and still wanted it.





"You think that the Minister for Finance job is an easy one.”





“It's a good job and that's why I wanted that position.”





“I am still salivating, I want that seat.”





“(Mnafikiri Cabinet minister for finance ni kazi rahisi. Ni kazi mzuri that's why I wanted that position. Na hata bado ninasalivate, nataka hio kiti)," Mbadi said.





Rotich and his Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge, were on Tuesday ordered by a Nairobi court not to set foot in their offices, unless in the company of investigators.





Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take over the Treasury docket in an acting capacity.



