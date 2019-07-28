I will leave Kenya for good if Deputy President WILLIAM RUTO becomes President in 2022- COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI says

Sunday July 28, 2019-

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said he is ready to leave Kenya in 2022 if Deputy President William Ruto become President.





Ruto, who is second in command, is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who retires in 2022.





Now speaking on Saturday during the burial of Kenya Engineering Workers Union official Fredrick Odindo, in Rageng’ni, Siaya County,Atwoli said that Ruto has been frustrating the war against graft, which means he will not protect public resources if elected into power.





He reminded Kenyans not to elect him to succeed Uhuru in 2022, adding that they might regret the decision.





Atwoli also said that he is ready to leave the country in case Ruto becomes the Head of State.





“I am ready to leave this country should he (DP Ruto) become the president of this country,” Atwoli said.





He also asked Director of Public Prosecution to summon Ruto over the Arror-Kimwarer multimillion saga before the completion of a probe into the matter.





Atwoli said that there is no way the DPP will crucify National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich following the crackdown on the scandal.



