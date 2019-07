I will leave Kenya for good if Deputy President WILLIAM RUTO becomes President in 2022- COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI says

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said he is ready to leave Kenya in 2022 if Deputy President William Ruto become President.

Ruto, who is second in command, is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who retires in 2022.

Now speaking on Saturday during the burial of Kenya Engineering Workers Union official Fredrick Odindo, in Rageng’ni, Siaya County,Atwoli said that Ruto has been frustrating the war against graft, which means he will not protect public resources if elected into power.