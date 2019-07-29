I had SEX on first date and I’m happily married with a kid, Kenyan LADY confesses on Social media (LOOK)

Monday, July 29, 2019 - There are a lot of questions when you first begin dating someone, but one of the biggest is how long you should take before getting intimate.





Some relationship gurus advocate for three months in the now famous ’90 day rule’ but for this Kenyan lady called Jacinta Adhiambo, she had sex on the first date and has no regrets.





Taking to social media, she revealed that she’s happily married and with one baby.





She might be an exception to the rule but the bottom line is, if he wants to stay he will, whether it is first day or last.





