How I Witnessed My Wife Being Hammered By Another Man

So its been exactly 1 year 3 months now since I discovered my wife is been sleeping with someone else.we dont have sex like we used to,and if we do,she is quick to tell me to finish up...like 'mwaga haraka'.I go to work as usual do everything,we are blessed with 3 children and life has been rossy till about three years ago when I noticed the sudden change in attitude.



She changed completely,went from being the nagging,caring wife,to a just there wife,her phone is always silent,or on flight mode further more she has put password on her phone.



She doesn't serve me nor greet me at the door when I arrive at home,instead she just sits her ass on the couch,chatting on social media,then proceeds to serve herself eat heartily while I pretent am watching t.v..so she doesn't see how pissed off iam....at night when I try to touch her,,she jerks my hand of like it has reprossy,complains that she has a headache,or that she is on her monthly period.



So one day I hacked her phone..am quite tech servy and handling gadgets is my thing...I found a text msg from a kevin...the same kevin who once called her in the middle of the night...she didn't pick all she could do was rant and pretend to be mad that her colleague is calling her at night...I noted that no and did my FBI like investigation....mind you the guy had texted her that she misses her and was asking if it was possible if they meet again

The following I woke up and said I must teach this mburukenge a lesson.I wanted his private parts to migrate from their rightful place to the forehead.I contacted this doctor who everyone is praising.





I called his number and emailed him.I had saved these details in my phone:

Phone number +254740637248





Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com





His email address www.mugwenudoctors.com





It’s last evening that the teacher called me and said he can’t locate his private parts and he is feeling too much pain.I told me he will do everything so that I can forgive him.What should I do?





"I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” he says. The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. Dr. Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future. Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments. The traditional doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254 740 637 248 www.mugwenudoctors.com





Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors says one of their greatest attributes is distance healing:

“This is when we help people who are not physically present with us. It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully.”





Do you have any problems on your mind? Mugwenu Doctors can work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you.





This is very important because your bodies must connect without any interference. So should you find that you are not at peace with yourself and those around you or should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com.





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



